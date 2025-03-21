Rachel Zegler Plays The Best Live-Action Disney Princess In The Worst Live-Action Disney Remake

As long as they keep making money, Disney is going to continue cranking out live-action remakes of its animated classics, even if it means sacrificing its magic in the process. All art is subjective, which means there's no universal truth to declaring what determines the "best" or "worst" of these reimaginings, but I can say with confidence that Rachel Zegler is, hands down, the best live-action Disney Princess we've ever seen. Mind you, I have a deep affinity for Lily James' absolutely perfect portrayal of Cinderella, but I also lamented that she didn't get to sing "A dream is a wish your heart makes." Meanwhile, I'm far less critical of Emma Watson's Belle than most critics, mostly because the "Beauty and the Beast" retelling isn't great, but I can still admit something was lacking to transcend the character into the kind of unignorable magnetism inherent in all Disney Princesses.

But Rachel Zegler? Oh, Rachel Zegler was born to play a Disney Princess.

From the moment Zegler appears on screen, it's clear that not even an unflattering bob haircut can hold back her exuberant charm, effervescent positivity, strong-willed determination, and masterful singing voice in an absolutely mesmerizing portrayal of Stone White. As heartbroken as I was to be denied "I'm Wishing" and "Someday My Prince Will Come," Zegler makes a meal out of the new music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("The Greatest Showman," "Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land"). The big number "Waiting on a Wish" might sound like something that could have slipped into Disney's animated "Wish," and like Ariana DeBose in that film, her portrayal is so commanding that all of the racist crybabies complaining about Zegler's casting will be eating crow until their apples all rot into shrunken heads.

There's only one problem: Zegler's Snow White is held hostage in a movie that does not deserve her talents. It's Jennifer Hudson in "Cats" all over again.