Snow White Review: The Latest Disney Remake Is Better Than Expected But Still Pretty Dopey

It was going to come to this eventually. Beginning in 2010 with the release of Tim Burton's not-at-all-good "Alice in Wonderland," the Disney Entertainment Complex discovered they could make billions merely remaking their most popular animated films using live-action actors and modern-day CGI. In the last 15 years, the company has gleefully cannibalized its own catalogue, siphoning nostalgia from the brains of millennials like so much cerebrospinal fluid. This was a curious practice, as the bulk of the films they were remaking were already based on folk tales, ancient stories, or children's literature that is adapted frequently by filmmakers the world over.

The raison d'être of these remakes (apart from the nostalgia money) was seemingly to allow Disney to keep their flag of ownership deeply planted in tales like "Cinderella," "Aladdin," and "The Little Mermaid," assuring audiences that, yes, their version was the "official" version. Hans Christian Andersen is just some old hack, and there's no need to re-adapt the source material. Disney cannot own stories in the public domain, but they can use their powerful, octopus-like marketing department to ensure the public thinks of their own movies as the default version. This ethos applies mostly to features, however, and their many mythic short films from the 1930s tend to be overlooked.

Case in point: the first feature film released by Disney, back in 1937, was "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," adapted from the 1812 story published by the Brothers Grimm. That film, directed by David Hand and starring (the unfairly treated) Adriana Castelotti, was a massive success and set the standard for all future visions of the Grimm character. Disney kind of "owns" it, despite the dozens of "Snow White" adaptations that have come since.

With Marc Webb's 2025 remake of "Snow White," Disney is once again asserting their ownership over their own material, updating it for a modern audience. The result is, despite the mercenary motivations, affably watchable. It's hollow, but unlike some more recent remakes, it seems to have thoughts in its head.