Walt Disney Tried To Sabotage The Career Of Snow White's Voice Actress

Quick! Who directed the 1950 animated version of "Cinderella?" Did they direct any other movies? Who played the voice of Peter Pan in Disney's 1953 film version? Who played Alice in "Alice in Wonderland?" Or Prince Philip in "Sleeping Beauty?" Who wrote "One Hundred and One Dalmatians?"

Some readers may have been able to recall that famed children's book author Bill Peet wrote "Dalmatians," and other hardcore Disney Nerds might know that famed child star Bobby Driscoll played Peter Pan, but many of the actual filmmakers of early Disney-released animated features have remained obscure. One would have to look up that Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske served as the supervising directors of "Cinderella," and that they also helmed "Alice in Wonderland," "Peter Pan," and "Lady and the Tramp." Heck, they should be better known, as "Cinderella" kind of saved the company.

These people are, of course, all celebrities in the animation world, but to the general public, they are esoteric figures. This is largely because the Disney corporation — and Walt Disney in particular — was insistent on an overwhelming amount of company branding. "Cinderella" wasn't a Geromini/Jackson/Luske film, but a Disney film. To this day, most of the company's animated films are seen as "the Disney version" in conversation, rather than credited to their directors and writers. It wouldn't be until the 1990s that cineastes would win out, and the directors of certain Disney-manufactured animated films became better known.

Disney branding is also the main reason that voice actress Adriana Castelotti had trouble finding work after playing the title character in David Hand's 1937 feature "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." According to a 1993 report in the newspaper The Day, Castelotti, then 77, admitted she wasn't credited for her "Snow White" work as — as Walt Disney put it — he didn't want to "spoil the illusion."