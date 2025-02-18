Why Sofia Coppola Remade One Of Clint Eastwood's Most Controversial Movies

Thomas P. Cullinan's 1966 Southern Gothic novel, "The Beguiled," is a story about women. Here, the all-female residents of a seminary in Virginia are rattled by the arrival of a wounded Union soldier at the height of the Civil War, and what he might represent for each of them. This man, Corporal John McBurney, appears to be harmless at first but sets off an unsettling chain of events that incite rage, envy, and resentment among the women (and children). The slow-burn novel jumps across perspectives, helping us piece together a dizzying, suspenseful tale about the fallout of war, and how it extends to the secluded residents of the seminary.

However, Cullinan's agonizingly slow narrative grants agency to his female characters only in relation to McBurney, as their individual wants and desires vanish the moment he's not around. There is some interiority weaved in when the events culminate in acute tragedy, but Cullinan paints the concept of femininity in broad, horribly shallow strokes. It is a novel about women, written by a man who is only interested in fleshing them out through the narrow lens of heteronormative desire and jealousy. Solidarity and sisterhood are foreign to the premise of "The Beguiled," and any adaptation worth its salt would undoubtedly have to address and remedy this glaring issue without foregoing complexity.

Don Siegel and Clint Eastwood teamed up to bring "The Beguiled" to life in 1971 to extremely controversial effect. Although critics panned the release due to its misogynistic, sexploitation bent, Eastwood opined that the film bombed due to poor marketing and his attempt to play against type (which, in his case, was lone wolf-heroism and stoic masculinity). Siegel and Eastwood's take on the novel feels rather superficial, the focus being on McBurney's (manipulative) sexual charm and how it provokes the most violent, dangerous impulses in the women surrounding him. Although Eastwood's McBurney is meant to be an unsavory predator, his victims are etched as caricatures, pale shadows of who they are meant to be.

More than 40 years after the film's release, Sofia Coppola decided to remake "The Beguiled" with women at the forefront of the grisly Gothic horror tale.