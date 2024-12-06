Why Clint Eastwood Had To Rewrite The Original Fistful Of Dollars Script

Before "Escape from Alcatraz," "Dirty Harry," and his own decades-spanning career as a director, Clint Eastwood starred in Sergio Leone's spaghetti Westerns. While he was still years away from his first directorial work while filming 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars," Eastwood already had a keen understanding of what he wanted from movies, as well as a willingness to speak his mind. This actually led him to rewriting a part of the movie's script. Eastwood explained the reason for this in a 1985 interview with Rolling Stone:

"The script was very expository, yeah. It was an outrageous story, and I thought there should be much more mystery to the person. I kept telling Sergio. 'In a real A picture, you let the audience think along with the movie; in a B picture, you explain everything.' That was my way of selling my point. For instance, there was a scene where he decides to save the woman and the child. She says, "Why are you doing this?" In the script he just goes on forever. He talks about his mother, all kinds of subplots that come out of no-where, and it goes on and on and on. I thought that was not essential, so I just rewrote the scene the night before we shot it."

Yes, without Eastwood's literal last-minute script doctoring, the Man With No Name might not only have given us his name, but his family's address, banking details, and entire backstory as well. You can probably see why this would have taken some mystery away from the character. Eastwood certainly did, and by standing his ground, he played no small part in bringing the genre's arguably most iconic gunslinger to his legendary status — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.