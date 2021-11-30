West Side Story Clip: Rachel Zegler Sings One Of The Great Musical Numbers Of All Time

The legacy of the 1961 "West Side Story" hangs heavy over Steven Spielberg's remake, especially in light of Stephen Sondheim's recent passing. Even before the premiere of the film, Spielberg himself made sure to pay tribute to the incredible songwriter for all his invaluable contributions to the artform, the medium, and pop culture in general. Considering how personal this project has been for him from the very beginning, it should come as no surprise that Spielberg's take on this material would remain every bit as reverential and imaginative as fans could've hoped for.

In "West Side Story," actors Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort (who, it must be noted, is currently under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations) as Tony step into the roles made famous by Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. In the original, the balcony-set musical number "Tonight" has always been held up as an unforgettable sequence that wouldn't easily be recreated or even surpassed in the future. As tempting as it may be to rush to compare the two versions with this new clip and with the movie itself once it releases, it certainly appears as if the best way to enjoy this remake is to treat it as a companion piece to the original, rather than a competitor. We'll find out for ourselves soon enough, as "West Side Story" is scheduled for its theatrical release on December 10, 2021.