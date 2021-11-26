West Side Story Songwriter & Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Dies At 91

The illumination of ghost lights shine a bit brighter but the sounds of a little night music play a bit quieter today, as at 91 years old, Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim has passed away. One of the most important figures of 20th-century musical theater, Sondheim is considered by many to have reinvented the American musical. He provided the lyrics for iconic shows like "West Side Story" and "Gypsy," as well as the music and lyrics for a slew of classics like "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Company," "Sweeney Todd," Merrily We Roll Along," Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins."

Sondheim has won a total of nine Tony Awards, including his Lifetime Achievement Tony from 2008, an Academy Award for his work on "Dick Tracy," eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sondheim's name also lives on not only through his work, but also with the two theatres named for him on Broadway and the West End in London.

Trying to put into words just how important Sondheim's work has been on American culture feels like an impossible effort. How do you measure the life of the immeasurable? How do you encompass an impact larger than scale? How do you say goodbye to someone who feels omnipresent? As Sondheim himself wrote in "Anyone Can Whistle," "Sometimes you have to start small, climbing the tiniest wall. Maybe you're going to fall—but it is better than not starting at all."