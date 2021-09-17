West Side Story Lyricist Stephen Sondheim Prefers Spielberg's Movie To The Original

Last night Stephen Sondheim guested on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and had overwhelmingly positive things to say about Spielberg's version of the celebrated property. "It's really terrific," Sondheim said. "Everybody go. You'll really have a good time. And for those of you who know the show, there's going to be some real surprises." Surprises being the changes made to the screenplay from Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer known for adapting "Munich" and "Lincoln" for Spielberg.

Sondheim went on to say that Kusher "has done some really imaginative and surprising things with the way the songs are used in the story, and the whole thing has real sparkle to it and real energy, and it feels fresh." He continued, "It's really first-grade, and movie musicals are hard to do and this one, Spielberg and Kushner really, really nailed it."

This might sound like blasphemy considering 1961's "West Side Story" took home 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, but Sondheim has never been silent on his feelings on the beloved adaptation.