West Side Story Early Buzz: Could It Be? Yes It Could. Something's Coming, Something Good!

The New York City press screening started things off with Spielberg paying a warm tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who evidently made a point of being present throughout the entire production process of this adaptation. As the director said, Sondheim was present for every single recording session, without fail. He would be "listening with his eyes closed, he swayed, he swooned, or he'd grimace and flinch," Spielberg said with a laugh.

/Film's very own Chris Evangelista was glowing about the movie while leaving the theater. Thankfully, it looks like Spielberg did Sondheim proud.

WEST SIDE STORY is *phenomenal.* Steven Spielberg has been talking about making a musical for almost his entire career, and this was worth the wait. This is top-tier Spielberg. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 30, 2021

Eric Vespe, /Film writer and co-host of The Kingcast, was just as thrilled.

Spielberg's West Side Story is an unabashedly old school musical, deeply faithful to its source material without being a dull retread. The emotional weight is all there and then some. Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita and Mike Faist as Riff are standouts. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) November 30, 2021

And they weren't alone in their admiration.

HOOOOOO LEEEEEEEEEE SHIT!!!!! (I just saw West Side Story) — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) November 30, 2021

it's sorta like you shouldn't underestimate steven spielberg and tony kushner — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) November 30, 2021

Was part of the very first audience to see Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY last night. As someone who was questioning why this whole enterprise and why Spielberg wanted to redo a classic, he made THE definitive version. I will never doubt the master again #WestSideStory pic.twitter.com/j4DF9v402X — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) November 30, 2021

Hot damn. So, yes, as it turns out, Steven Spielberg knows how to make a WEST SIDE STORY movie — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 30, 2021

#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/Qrzx5LiPBK — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 30, 2021

.@ArianaDeBose absolutely rocks as Anita in #WestSideStory – her deliverance in not only dialogue, but some of the best musical numbers in the movie makes her an automatic stand out for me — Tia Fabi #SaveAmericanGods (@TC_Stark) November 30, 2021

West Side Story (2021): A great musical becomes another good movie. Looks like it cost a billion dollars, which goes a long way in restaging it. I'm screaming about every choice in the back of a car right now so maybe that's good. Shoe-in for Best Revival Oscar. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) November 30, 2021

The #WestSideStory remake didn't need to exist, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it — particularly the small but meaningful changes it made to the original. Love what they did with Rita Moreno's character. And of course, Rachel and Ariana are astounding. pic.twitter.com/EQQT8p8MW3 — Caralynn Lippo (@caralynn_marie) November 30, 2021

.@ArianaDeBose absolutely stole the show in #WestSideStory! Seriously, I could not take my eyes off of her. She made me laugh, she made me go, "Ohhhh you're in trouble!," and she made me cry. If you're going to watch this movie, DO IT FOR HER! ❤️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/qxbadQ13it — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) November 30, 2021

Embargo lifted: I saw West Side Story tonight and I'm happy to report that musical theater will show up at the Oscars for impeccable visuals, Ariana DeBose is A DAMN STAR and it's only the beginning for Rachel Zegler. I love this for us. — Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) November 30, 2021

#davidalvarez was outstanding as Bernardo. You can tell when someone is trained he brought it all #WestSideStory pic.twitter.com/dHxk0dlx0t — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) November 30, 2021

Also I like there are not subtitles when they spoke Spanish. The back and fourth between English and Spanish was so familiar ( in my house Portuguese) but you get the idea. That's how it should be pic.twitter.com/o1FXVfVgNi — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) November 30, 2021

There were even standout moments, like a clever addition or selective omission, that make this version a bit of a cut above.

Una de las mejores cosas que tiene #WestSideStory es la omisión de una linea en la canción America. — Manuel Prez (@negaprez) November 30, 2021

Some are even saying it's better than the 1961 original film. And while those could be fighting words, it's not coming from just one person.

Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory is stunning. His first musical is without a doubt superior to the 1961 film. The cinematography, music and dancing are amazing, and most importantly, it treats Puerto Ricans & Latinx community with the respect they deserve. Spielberg delivers. pic.twitter.com/3tb7eSvbzM — Fico (@FicoCangiano) November 30, 2021

Spielberg's #WestSideStory has all the virtues and little of the stereotypes of the original. Kushner's script gives the Puerto Ricans the voice they always lacked. It still can't overcome the shakespearian hurdles of the third act, but it is a considerable improvement overall. — Mario Alegre (@MarioAlegre) November 30, 2021

So WEST SIDE STORY is my favorite Spielberg film in nearly 20 years. It is gorgeous filmmaking in every respect. @rachelzegler & @AnselElgort are amazing. The supporting cast is impeccable. And Rita Moreno made me cry. So yeah it's a classic reborn as another classic. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 30, 2021

Others offered restrained praise, but praise nonetheless. We'll have to wait for their full reviews to find out more.

All I'll say about West Side Story for now is: Rachel and Ariana are impeccable, the adaptation makes some good improvements to the original, and I'm genuinely surprised Spielberg had never made a musical before this one. pic.twitter.com/s4MMomNu8l — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) November 30, 2021

The dominant consensus, however, seems to be that Spielberg is a natural at adapting Broadway. So, Steven, more musicals when?