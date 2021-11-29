West Side Story Early Buzz: Could It Be? Yes It Could. Something's Coming, Something Good!
We've written this a lot over the duration of the pandemic, but regardless of how ubiquitous the sentence has become, it's still true. The long-delayed ["Insert Movie Title Here"] is finally on the way! In this case, "Insert Movie Title Here" is Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," the very highly anticipated adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical. The play was written by Arthur Laurents and Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by the truly iconic Stephen Sondheim.
Spielberg has spoken a great deal about how important this production is to him, and why it's such a massive opportunity to adapt a story so near and dear to his heart. Expectations are high for this adaptation. Frankly, my expectations peaked when the project was originally rumored. I've been a fan of the 1961 movie since I was a little girl, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt I'm not the only person who has a personal connection to it. On top of, you know, being one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time. And just to up the ante a touch more, Sondheim had nothing but praise for Spielberg's adaptation, praising Tony Kushner's script.
So, what is the critical consensus thus far? Take a look.
You'll Feel Like Running And Dancing For Joy
The New York City press screening started things off with Spielberg paying a warm tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who evidently made a point of being present throughout the entire production process of this adaptation. As the director said, Sondheim was present for every single recording session, without fail. He would be "listening with his eyes closed, he swayed, he swooned, or he'd grimace and flinch," Spielberg said with a laugh.
Here's Steven Spielberg on Stephen Sondheim before the West Side Story premiere pic.twitter.com/gG8H9rTDiH
/Film's very own Chris Evangelista was glowing about the movie while leaving the theater. Thankfully, it looks like Spielberg did Sondheim proud.
WEST SIDE STORY is *phenomenal.* Steven Spielberg has been talking about making a musical for almost his entire career, and this was worth the wait. This is top-tier Spielberg.
Eric Vespe, /Film writer and co-host of The Kingcast, was just as thrilled.
Spielberg's West Side Story is an unabashedly old school musical, deeply faithful to its source material without being a dull retread. The emotional weight is all there and then some. Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita and Mike Faist as Riff are standouts.
And they weren't alone in their admiration.
HOOOOOO LEEEEEEEEEE SHIT!!!!! (I just saw West Side Story)
it's sorta like you shouldn't underestimate steven spielberg and tony kushner
Was part of the very first audience to see Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY last night. As someone who was questioning why this whole enterprise and why Spielberg wanted to redo a classic, he made THE definitive version. I will never doubt the master again #WestSideStory pic.twitter.com/j4DF9v402X
Hot damn. So, yes, as it turns out, Steven Spielberg knows how to make a WEST SIDE STORY movie
#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/Qrzx5LiPBK
.@ArianaDeBose absolutely rocks as Anita in #WestSideStory – her deliverance in not only dialogue, but some of the best musical numbers in the movie makes her an automatic stand out for me
West Side Story (2021): A great musical becomes another good movie. Looks like it cost a billion dollars, which goes a long way in restaging it. I'm screaming about every choice in the back of a car right now so maybe that's good. Shoe-in for Best Revival Oscar.
The #WestSideStory remake didn't need to exist, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it — particularly the small but meaningful changes it made to the original. Love what they did with Rita Moreno's character. And of course, Rachel and Ariana are astounding. pic.twitter.com/EQQT8p8MW3
.@ArianaDeBose absolutely stole the show in #WestSideStory! Seriously, I could not take my eyes off of her. She made me laugh, she made me go, "Ohhhh you're in trouble!," and she made me cry. If you're going to watch this movie, DO IT FOR HER! ❤️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/qxbadQ13it
Embargo lifted: I saw West Side Story tonight and I'm happy to report that musical theater will show up at the Oscars for impeccable visuals, Ariana DeBose is A DAMN STAR and it's only the beginning for Rachel Zegler. I love this for us.
#davidalvarez was outstanding as Bernardo. You can tell when someone is trained he brought it all #WestSideStory pic.twitter.com/dHxk0dlx0t
Also I like there are not subtitles when they spoke Spanish. The back and fourth between English and Spanish was so familiar ( in my house Portuguese) but you get the idea. That's how it should be pic.twitter.com/o1FXVfVgNi
There were even standout moments, like a clever addition or selective omission, that make this version a bit of a cut above.
Una de las mejores cosas que tiene #WestSideStory es la omisión de una linea en la canción America.
Some are even saying it's better than the 1961 original film. And while those could be fighting words, it's not coming from just one person.
Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory is stunning. His first musical is without a doubt superior to the 1961 film. The cinematography, music and dancing are amazing, and most importantly, it treats Puerto Ricans & Latinx community with the respect they deserve. Spielberg delivers. pic.twitter.com/3tb7eSvbzM
Spielberg's #WestSideStory has all the virtues and little of the stereotypes of the original. Kushner's script gives the Puerto Ricans the voice they always lacked. It still can't overcome the shakespearian hurdles of the third act, but it is a considerable improvement overall.
So WEST SIDE STORY is my favorite Spielberg film in nearly 20 years. It is gorgeous filmmaking in every respect. @rachelzegler & @AnselElgort are amazing. The supporting cast is impeccable. And Rita Moreno made me cry. So yeah it's a classic reborn as another classic.
Others offered restrained praise, but praise nonetheless. We'll have to wait for their full reviews to find out more.
All I'll say about West Side Story for now is: Rachel and Ariana are impeccable, the adaptation makes some good improvements to the original, and I'm genuinely surprised Spielberg had never made a musical before this one. pic.twitter.com/s4MMomNu8l
The dominant consensus, however, seems to be that Spielberg is a natural at adapting Broadway. So, Steven, more musicals when?
I was hoping that WEST SIDE STORY (2021) would sate my decades-long desire for Spielberg to do a musical. Alas, it is so beautifully shot and staged, such an absolute schooling of the usual musical directors, that I fear I now want him to make two or three more.
Well-Bred And Mature, And Out Of Her Mind!
Some were decidedly on the fence, saying it's essentially no different than the 1961 adaptation.
Just saw #WestSideStory. If you've seen the original that's basically what this was, with modern camerawork.
I literally did my senior thesis on the movie musical and have unconventional ~thoughts~ about what can qualify as cinematic. That said, if you love vintage style, you're going to love the fluid camerawork and unapologetic swoon Steven Spielberg brings to WEST SIDE STORY. pic.twitter.com/S9ynpWSFBI
Others had more mixed feelings about the production, showcasing some high notes and not shying away from acknowledging the lower ones.
Steven Spielberg delivers a faithful adaption of #WestSideStory with big musical numbers and great set pieces.
Anita (Ariana DeBose) and Riff (Mike Faist) are the stand outs, while Ansel Elgort falls short as Tony pic.twitter.com/WKOTAjdtZ6
After a concerningly slow start, West Side Story crescendoes into the movie musical I think people had the highest hopes for. Ariana DeBose is bonkers good, and Rita Moreno just might be in that Oscar race with her. I don't know how Rachel Zegler pulled off that good a debut.
A shocker: I didn't dislike Spielberg's #WestSideStory. It's not a patch on the original (what is?). People's skin are rendered way too pale. And the VFX is jarring. But Ariana DeBose and her evocative eyes were incredible. So were Rita Moreno and David Alvarez. Ansel? Eh. pic.twitter.com/OwEPlVuv4L
West Side Story: Spielberg has been rehearsing to make a musical for 50 years so it's not like he was gonna mess up one of the greatest ever written, but some emotionally deadening choices sure were made in act 2. Young CGI Jeff Bridges is a good Tony & John Mulaney kills as Riff
While it would be lovely to think we could gush over "West Side Story" without having to address the 1961 film's larger issues, that's just not realistic. Some critics pointed out the original movie's flaws, and how this iteration didn't exactly right enough wrongs, despite its best efforts.
Just got done with #WestSideStory and the film belongs to Ariana DeBose as Anita and I hope she lands every role after this.
The accents are...as predicted.... https://t.co/zBaDzaSGcW
#WestSideStory has a lot of positive to offer with visually exquisite dance numbers, updated lyrics, and phenomenal vocals. Musical fans will LOVE. But I have a myriad of issues with this, and as someone who isn't a fan of the first, it didn't help.
Full review coming Thursday! pic.twitter.com/vyvLKEAAzB
WEST SIDE STORY thoughts:
Steven Spielberg directs the hell out of a mediocre script. What an eye-roll inducing story.
Anything related to The Jets is insufferable, hell most of The Sharks are as well. The ladies do the heavy-lifting. This is Zegler, DeBose, and Moreno's movie
The camera work is stunning, the choreography is great, and the singing is strong from 50% of the cast.
Spielberg directs this within an inch of his life, just wish he could've transformed the dated material a bit more
Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" will hit theaters on December 10, 2021.