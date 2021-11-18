West Side Story Featurette: Something's Coming

The moment I saw Rita Moreno on the set, her voice softly singing the words to "Somewhere," I started crying. Really, I couldn't help myself.

"West Side Story" is an intensely personal movie for me, one that I share a deep connection to through my mom. She showed it to me when I was very young, and I grew up watching it almost exclusively with her. I didn't have many friends who were into musicals, let alone heady, long ones like "West Side Story." In fact, I didn't really have that many friends, period. So this was ours, and we loved it so. Still do. When she visited recently after almost a year and a half apart (thanks, Covid) we put it on just so we could watch it together, singing along at the top of our lungs, doing the voices. "Gee, Officer Krupke" has become one of my favorites to "perform" over the years, specifically because there are so many fun voices to do.

Man, I miss doing musical theater. I also digress — shocker.

For my mom, it was something to connect to. She had moved to Canada from Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1974 when she was just 14 years old. That's about the time when she saw "West Side Story," likely on TV. An Argentinian Jewish immigrant, whose father had survived a work camp during the Holocaust, there was a lot for her to connect to, even if just subconsciously. As a very young teenager, she didn't fully grasp how bad things were for Puerto Ricans in the United States at the time, but she knew that she could see some of herself, and that meant the world. She watched it with my Abuelita, and they both loved the music. So it made an impact on a young girl in a foreign place having to learn to adapt to a new culture that had its fair share of prejudices against her.