5 Reasons Why Disney's Live-Action Snow White Bombed At The Box Office

It was yet another disappointing weekend at the box office in 2025. We're coming off of a rough stretch in March that has seen movies misfire left and right, with "Novocaine" and "Black Bag" having recently led the worst weekend of the year so far. All eyes then turned to Disney to hopefully save the day with its live-action remake of "Snow White," which stars Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman"). Sorry to say, this was not like the Disney remakes of the 2010s that did gangbusters business. Rather, it's a full-blown bomb.

Director Marc Webb's "Snow White" opened to an estimated $43 million domestically, coming in well below projections that had it debuting in the $50 million range. To be clear, even that wouldn't have been great for a movie with a production budget north of $250 million. Disney needed this to be a smash hit. To make matters worse, the reimagining of the classic fairy tale also tanked overseas, pulling in just $44.3 million for an $87.3 million global start. That was well below the expected $100 million or so it was projected for heading into the weekend. Barring a miraculous turnaround like "Mufasa: The Lion King" ($35 million opening on its way to $718 million worldwide overall), this is going to be a disaster.

So, what went wrong here? Is Disney's remake machine running out of gas? Is there hope for a turnaround in the coming weeks? We're going to look at some of the biggest reasons why "Snow White" bombed at the box office in its debut. Let's get into it.