No, Disney Did Not Cancel Its Upcoming Live-Action Snow White Adaptation

When Disney finds a trend that makes money, the company will more or less run it into the ground. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing well, it will continue to churn out feature films and TV miniseries until the market is oversaturated. If "Pirates of the Caribbean" is successful, it will try out all the sequels, "Lone Rangers," and "John Carters" they can to emulate the same success. Over the last several years, Disney has struck gold with a series of big-budget remakes of its well-worn animated classics. "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Dumbo," and multiple others have been remade to the enthusiasm of audiences and to the indifference of critics.

Due for release on March 22, 2024 is Marc Webb's "Snow White," a live-action remake of the 1937 film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," originally directed by David Hand, Perce Pearce, William Cottrell, Larry Morey, Wilfred Jackson, and Ben Sharpsteen. The exact plot of the new "Snow White" has not yet been released to the public, but it has been announced that Rachel Zegler from "West Side Story" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be playing the title character. Gal Gadot will be playing the film's Evil Queen, and the character of Grumpy will be played by Martin Klebba.

The casting of Zegler, a Latina actress, has sparked a dismayingly predictable "backlash" from internet racists. There is a tendency by fringe groups and conservative TikTok users to use the presence of non-white actors in Disney remakes as a springboard for racist observations, white supremacist talking points, and the "evils" of diversity. Some fringe-dwellers have tried to foment rumors that "Snow White" was so hated that Disney, in fear, canceled the film entirely.

Disney did not cancel the film. It's opening as planned.