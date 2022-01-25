Peter Dinklage Has Harsh Words For Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" marks its 85th anniversary this December, and if you haven't heard, it's one of the many animated movies that Disney is remaking (or has remade). The 1937 film, based on an even older fairy tale published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, was the first feature-length animated film ever made. It's been 210 years since this tale was first told, and in that time, we've seen other stories that have upended old stereotypes and expanded on what the depiction of people with dwarfism can be.

On "Game of Thrones," Peter Dinklage led the way for the fantasy genre to move beyond battle axes and jewel mines. So it's unsurprising to hear that Dinklage is not exactly enamored of the idea of Disney sending its Seven Dwarfs back into the mines again.

While promoting the musical film "Cyrano," in which he stars, Dinklage recently appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (via The Wrap), and discussion came around to the live-action "Snow White." The film has cast Rachel Zegler (herself no stranger to musicals, having just starred in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake) as Snow White. Gal Gadot, in a departure from her Wonder Woman image, will play the Evil Queen. Dinklage commented: