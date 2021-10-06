Cyrano Trailer: Peter Dinklage Stars In Joe Wright's Musical Twist On A Classic Love Story
MGM has released the debut trailer for "Cyrano," the musical twist on the classic French love story hailing from period piece master Joe Wright ("Pride & Prejudice," "Anna Karenina") and starring "Game of Thrones" icon Peter Dinklage as the lovesick poet Cyrano de Bergerac.
What is the twist? Well for one, in the original play by Edmond Rostand as well as subsequent film adaptations including Steve Martin's contemporary version "Roxanne," Cyrano is typically portrayed as a man with a grotesquely long nose, but here the source of his insecurity is dwarfism. Also, even though the play is written in verse it was not a musical until it was adapted and directed for the stage by Dinklage's wife Erica Schmidt, with music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. To add to the mix, the traditionally Anglo part of Christian has been given to African-American actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., who was so terrific in 2017's "It Comes at Night."
Cyrano Trailer
This is clearly a role Dinklage was born to play, and you can see hints of the tortured soul of Tyrion Lannister whom he portrayed for eight seasons of "Thrones." Haley Bennett also looks ravishing as Roxanne, and hopefully this will be the film that finally gives her the boost she needs after years of "almost-but-not-quite-star-making" projects like "Hillbilly Elegy," "Thank You for Your Service," and "The Girl on the Train."
With Schmidt adapting her own work to screenplay, "Cyrano" is directed by Joe Wright as his followup picture to this year's overheated "Rear Window" tribute "The Woman in the Window." The film is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley for Working Title and BRON Creative.
The lavish production is set to arrive in select theaters for an Oscar-qualifying run on December 31, 2021.
Here is the official synopsis:
Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).