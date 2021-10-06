Cyrano Trailer: Peter Dinklage Stars In Joe Wright's Musical Twist On A Classic Love Story

This is clearly a role Dinklage was born to play, and you can see hints of the tortured soul of Tyrion Lannister whom he portrayed for eight seasons of "Thrones." Haley Bennett also looks ravishing as Roxanne, and hopefully this will be the film that finally gives her the boost she needs after years of "almost-but-not-quite-star-making" projects like "Hillbilly Elegy," "Thank You for Your Service," and "The Girl on the Train."

With Schmidt adapting her own work to screenplay, "Cyrano" is directed by Joe Wright as his followup picture to this year's overheated "Rear Window" tribute "The Woman in the Window." The film is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley for Working Title and BRON Creative.

The lavish production is set to arrive in select theaters for an Oscar-qualifying run on December 31, 2021.

Here is the official synopsis:

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).