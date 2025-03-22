Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Is Disney's Most Enduring Box Office Hit

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

In the history of cinema, there are important movies. Then there are movies so important that it's truly hard to picture cinema as we know it without them. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is one of those movies. The visionary behind Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney had already made a name for himself with animated shorts. Disney's next big idea? An animated feature film. This may sound trite in the modern world but in the 1930s, it was an enormous box office gamble.

The notion of trying to keep audiences entertained with 90 minutes of animation seemed outlandish. Movies had only gone from silence to sound several years earlier. Would people truly turn up for a feature-length animated production? One that would cost a fortune to make, no less? The answer was a resounding yes. The end result remains one of the most influential Disney movies ever made. More than that, audiences have continued to turn up for the classic across decades, making it arguably Disney's most enduring hit.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" in honor of the release of Disney's new live-action "Snow White." We'll go over how the film came to be, why it was so groundbreaking, what happened when it hit theaters, its various re-releases over the years, what happened in the years after its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all the years later. Let's dig in, shall we?