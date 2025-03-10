The Academy Gave Walt Disney The Most Unique Oscars Trophy In History

The Academy Awards may not always possess the best track record of commemorating the best films of any given year, but there's no doubt that winning an Oscar is a big deal. It's essentially a canonization in the annals of film history that provides insight into the cultural sphere at the time. But while tastes have certainly changed since the ceremony's inaugural banquet in 1929, most award recipients have received the same golden statue that just about everyone is familiar with.

The Oscar, weighing 8 ½ pounds and standing 13 ½ inches tall, has largely stuck to the design of a sword-wielding knight. According to The Academy, the gold-plated bronze bastion of cinematic excellence settles atop a reel of film, with each spoke representing the institution's five original branches. Its form is the result of MGM art director Cedric Gibbons and LA sculptor George Stanley. The award's simplicity is only matched by its iconographic symbol and there doesn't seem to be any reason to change it.

For over a century, an Oscar has been the benchmark for industry success — even if it doesn't always lead to more opportunities. Plenty have won their own Knight of the Hollywood Guard, with some winning one multiple times. But no one has matched the record currently held in place by Walt Disney.

Having been nominated 59 times, Disney ultimately took home 26 statues, with most of them being for his animated shorts. 22 of those Oscars came from wins in competitive categories, while four of them were honorary accolades. Among those is one of the most interesting variations on the traditional gold statue that the Academy has ever conceived.