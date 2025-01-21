Oscar Categories That No Longer Exist

The Academy Awards are a funny thing: At once steeped with tradition, yet desperately fighting to reinvent itself and retain relevancy at every turn. Although there are certain categories that have been with the iconic awards ceremony since the very beginning (it would hardly be the Oscars without best picture, best actor, best actress, and all the other heavy hitters, after all), others have come and gone. Sometimes this is in response to changes within the industry — types of films waxing or waning in popularity, for example, or certain elements of filmmaking becoming obsolete — while other times it's decidedly more political.

But the categories that the Academy Awards chooses to feature say almost as much about the state of the industry as do the films they celebrate. As Hollywood evolves, the Academy constantly finetunes its awards ceremony, and for that to happen, some categories have had to be jettisoned over the years. Pull out the awards speech you've been practicing in the mirror since you were 12 and put on your best "graceful loser" smile for the cameras, because these are the Oscar categories that are, for better or worse, no longer with us.