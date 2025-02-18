What Is The Oscars Curse – And Is It Real?

For those with Hollywood dreams, whether it's acting in films or directing them, their biggest aspiration may be to win an Oscar. "Academy Award winner" would be forever attached to their name, and presumably, doors would open in their careers that had never opened before.

While the Oscars certainly recognize performers and filmmakers for their exceptional talents and place them in a class above the rest, they also bring high expectations. After winning, there will always be pressure to live up to that title, which may be impossible to achieve again. This is part of the dreaded "Oscar curse." What happens after you've achieved the biggest honor in Hollywood?

Oscar campaigns and wins can be just as much of a story as the movies themselves. Hollywood's publicity machine spins a specific narrative to help an artist win the coveted award — the higher the stakes or the more cultural impact, the better. There's the long overdue triumph of Martin Scorsese for "The Departed," young actors being nominated for breakthrough performances such as Anna Paquin, Tatum O'Neal, and Quvenzhané Wallis, or a celebration of the McConaissance, where Matthew McConaughey broke free of his romantic comedy trappings for more serious dramas. And while these stories of Oscar winners are often heartwarming to watch, what is often seen as the end goal of a career is actually just the beginning of a new phase, one that can either be a blessing or a curse. There are many different types of Oscar curses that, unfortunately, can be very real for many artists.