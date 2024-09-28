The Oscars Win That Made Spike Lee Storm Off In Disgust

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a lousy track record when it comes to getting its awards to the most deserving nominees. There are myriad examples of injustices, and, when it comes to Best Picture, a history of settling on a movie that most people at least really like, even if few outright love it. In recent years, we've had the perfectly fine "Spotlight," "Argo," Nomadland," and "CODA" take home the top prize. They weren't the best movies of their respective years, not even close, but they were proficiently directed movies buoyed by excellent performances and accomplished (if somewhat formulaic) screenplays.

The Academy has had a decent five year Best Picture run (most likely due to its ongoing diversity initiative, which has broadened the membership ranks beyond its bevy of white men), but in 2018 there was a galling regression to the bad ol' days when white Hollywood phonies made bogus can't-we-all-just-can't-get-along bromides congratulating themselves for viewing people of different colors and ethnicities as actual human beings. That voters chose to do it in a year when they had a golden opportunity to right one of the most egregious wrongs in the Academy's history stood then as a reminder that the organization was still overrun with clowns who seem to believe we solved that whole racism problem 50 years prior when Spencer Tracey let Sidney Poitier marry his daughter in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Directed with missionary-position dutifulness by Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" had no business being nominated for Best Picture, let alone winning the award. Alleged historical inaccuracies and misrepresentations aside, it's the unremarkable journey of a racist schmuck who learns that he doesn't have to throw out a perfectly good glass because a Black person drank from it. It is, as Spike Lee noted after the ceremony, an unwelcome echo of the 1989 Best Picture winner "Driving Miss Daisy."

And it made perfect sense that he allegedly tried to bolt the Dolby Theatre after Julia Roberts read its title from the opened envelope — because this time, he'd given the Academy a fiery alternative to the feel-good pablum of "Green Book."