What Oppenheimer's Oscar Wins Say About The Current State Of The Academy

Heading into Sunday's ceremony, it was clear that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' membership was quite fond of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The three-hour biopic fell one nod short of tying "Titanic," "La La Land," and "All About Eve" for the most Oscar nominations ever received by a single film.

With its numerous wins, let there be no mistake: A huge chunk of the Academy found Nolan's achievement undeniable at just about every artistic and technical level. As for what this says about the state of the Academy in 2024, that's a trickier assessment.

For years, AMPAS was rightly criticized for its deplorable lack of diversity in its membership and seeming disinterest in doing anything to rectify the situation. This changed (albeit slowly) after a 2012 Los Angeles Times study showed that the Academy was 94% white and 77% male. That no one was terribly surprised by these numbers only compounded the embarrassment. If the Academy wanted to truly celebrate the finest cinematic work of each year, the organization had to broaden its ranks to include more people of color and, well, non-dudes.

AMPAS eventually instituted a diversity initiative that has noticeably addressed these concerns, yet a 2022 study revealing the Academy was still 81% white and 67% male showed there is still a great deal of work to be done. And while each of the eight major categories (Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, and Adapted Screenplay) included at least one non-white nominee, there was still an overall preponderance of whiteness.

With this in mind, what does "Oppenheimer" bringing home so many Oscars say about the Academy other than a film packed with white people was favored by a membership that is overwhelmingly white?