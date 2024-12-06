Nighbitch Review: Amy Adams Turns Into A Dog In This Toothless Satire Of Motherhood

One fine day, the Mother's toddler son points that mommy is suddenly "fuzzy," with small, fine hairs growing on the small of her back. Adams' character assumes this is just one of those quirks due to hormones or aging and doesn't think much of it. But soon, other changes present themselves: the Mother finds herself rooting in the dirt, getting down on all fours, and hungering for raw meat. And that's not all: she gets her son in on the action, too, going so far as to buy him a little dog bed to sleep in. The Husband character is slightly perturbed by this, but the Mother counters that when she sets out the dog bed, their child actually curls up and calms down, rather than running around like a destructive menace.

Eventually, Adams becomes a full-fledged dog, with a tail and everything, running wild at night with other dogs (are they strays? Other women who've transformed? Who knows!). Or does she? The film sure shows her transforming into a canine, but there's enough room here to read things in a metaphorical way. No matter what's going on, it's clear that something is changing within this suburban mom, who feels cut off from the life she once knew before she had a child. That's not to say she's regretting motherhood; it's more that she wants to find a way to get back to herself while also grappling with the existence of being a mom, if such a thing is even possible. Eventually, she makes friends with other mothers in a dreaded library children's reading group, and they form a pack, if you will — a pack that realizes that being a mom doesn't mean they have to throw their own sense of self away.

I'm not a mother (and I have no interest in ever having kids), so I obviously can't speak to the experience of being a parent. But I recognize the struggles and pitfalls that come with parenthood, and there's something interesting about bundling them into a body-horror comedy. And yet, "Nightbitch" feels strangely dated and out of touch; the type of empowerment fantasy that would've played better had it come out sometime in the 1990s. It doesn't help that Adams is saddled with clumsy dialogue (and that dreadful narration), like when she tells her fellow mothers, "Do you ever think about how we're gods? We create life!" This isn't exactly a profound realization, and feels trite. And if that's not bad enough, there's even a moment where the Husband says to the Mother, "You were a real b*tch last night!" To which Adams is forced to reply, "Yeah, I was. A nightbitch." Woof.