Smile 2 Review: A Twisted Horror Sequel That Doesn't Let Up

"Smile 2" is relentless. It's a non-stop spookshow that just keeps increasing in madness, building towards a grand finale that pretty much absolves the film of any negative issues you might have. Don't worry, I'm not dipping into spoiler territory here, other than to say that this is a film that seems to be living proof of the age-old adage that the last 10 minutes make a movie. If you pull off a killer ending, everyone is going to overlook your flaws. And yes, "Smile 2" has some flaws. For one thing, the film stretches on way too long — did this thing need to clock in at over 2 hours? For another, director Parker Finn, who also wrote and directed 2022's "Smile," has a bag of tricks he reuses way too often: easy-to-predict jumpscares and a fondness for frequently flipping the camera upside-down as if to say "Get it??! Things are weird!" These elements start to get a little tiresome.

And yet ... gosh, this movie kind of works, doesn't it? When I saw the first "Smile" at its premiere back at Fantastic Fest in 2022, I'll admit that I was slightly cold on the pic. I didn't dislike it, exactly — I just felt like Finn was borrowing too heavily from horror movies that came before, especially "The Ring." But when I revisited "Smile" on Blu-ray on more than one occasion, a curious thing happened: I grew to love it. I appreciated the manic energy Finn was able to create, and I loved, loved, loved the toothy appearance of the film's monster seen in the fiery climax. As such, I was looking forward to "Smile 2," and I'll tip my hat to Finn and say that he's made a sequel that's bigger, meaner, and just a smidge more interesting. And like the first film, "Smile 2" understands that humor and horror often go hand in hand, and a lot of the moments in this sequel illicit intentional laughs. And just when you've let your guard down due to amusement, the film will suddenly bark in your face and give you a jolt. Is it a little cheap? Sure. Does it work? Yes, yes it does.