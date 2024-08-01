Trap Review: M. Night Shyamalan's Silly, Self-Aware Thriller Is A Messy Tale Of Two Movies

It was supposed to be the Summer of Shyamalan. After spending the last decade scratching and clawing his way out of director's jail with one self-financed hit at the box office after another, M. Night Shyamalan must've had 2024 circled on the calendar of his comeback tour for quite some time. The one-two punch of "Old" (starring 2022's biggest Best Supporting Actor snub, the Beach That Makes You Grow Old) and "Knock at the Cabin" felt like a return to the auteur's minimalist roots, but a quirk of timing meant moviegoing audiences would be introduced to the next generation of Shyamalans in little more than a two-month span. In June, his younger daughter Ishana unveiled her directorial debut while his eldest, Saleka, comes to the forefront this August with her acting debut in M. Night's latest. "The Watchers" ultimately produced an uneven, if promising glimpse into the future. As for the latter, well, let's just say "Trap" likely won't win over any new converts nor rank among his greatest efforts.

Yet for those who identify as among the Shyamalan-pilled — the ones on the right side of cinematic history, in other words – this summer might not be a lost cause, after all.

"Trap" is many things at once: a cleverly-constructed thriller centered on the unlikeliest of protagonists, a darkly comedic lark that's much sillier (complimentary) than many will expect, and a twisty genre film verging on B-movie/exploitation territory. It's also a high-concept premise that runs out of steam awfully early, accompanied by a script that's much less involving by the end than it is to start — a delineation marked by a plot point far too specific to spoil, but one that feels unmistakable in the moment as all the air is let out of the room. Above all else, however, it's another deliciously complicated addition to a filmography that simply refuses to fit into any neat and tidy boxes.

Is this a lot of words to say that "Trap" is kind of a disappointment? Maybe, but since when has that stopped the more open-minded of us from meeting a film halfway and on its own terms? Messy and destined to divide audiences as it may be, this is one summertime "Trap" (mostly) worth springing.