M. Night Shyamalan's Trap Was Inspired By A Twisted True Story

The premise of M. Night Shyamalan's new film "Trap" is intense and intriguing. The film's ubiquitous previews have laid it bare: an average middle-aged dad named Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is accompanying his tween daughter to a high-profile concert, performed by an Olivia Rodrigo-type pop star. While picking up refreshments at the concession stand, Cooper notices a palpable police presence at the Philadelphia arena where the concert is taking place. An employee excitedly informs him that the police have the entire arena surrounded, hoping to capture a serial killer they believe to be hiding inside.

This worries Cooper, although not for the reasons you might think. It turns out that Cooper is the serial killer in question and even has a potential victim lied up in his basement at home. What is the killer going to do to evade police capture? Or will the police be clever enough to capture him?

Shyamalan wrote the screenplay to "Trap," and, in an interview with Empire Magazine, admitted that he was inspired by a curious "What if" question — specifically, what if "The Silence of the Lambs" was happening in the background of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour?" How fascinating if the frothy, bubblegum pop of Taylor Swift was juxtaposed with humans being skinned alive and/or eaten? It's murder at the ice capades.

Shyamalan also recalled a real-life incident from 1985 that some older readers may remember. Operation Flagship was a notorious sting operation carried out by the United States government to capture hundreds of fugitives on the lam ... by sending them free tickets to a Washington Redskins/Cincinnati Bengals game. The plot resulted in the arrests of 101 people. It might be the largest mass arrests in the history of the United States.