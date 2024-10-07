What The Smile Horror Movie Monster Looks Like In Real Life

Parker Finn's 2022 horror film "Smile" has a novel premise and a monster that is difficult to describe. The film begins when the lead character, a therapist named Rose (Sosie Bacon), has a strange encounter with a student, Laura (Caitlin Stasey). Laura is in a panic, having spent several day beset by hallucinations. She has been seeing people she knows appearing out of nowhere and grinning at her fiendishly. She knows these people are, in fact, a singular shapeshifting demon of some kind, and it is encouraging her to die by suicide. Then, as she predicted, Laura also pastes on a bleak, intense smile, and slits her throat right in front of Rose.

Rose soon begins experiencing similar hallucinations, wherein people she knows appear in her mind's eye, all of them wearing a scary rictus. Rose soon discovers that the grinning entity is an ancient supernatural creature that feeds on trauma. Seeing someone else take their own life infects the witness, and they carry around mental images of death at all times. Once the suicide witness is properly terrified, the demon can possesses them and then force them to take their own lives in front of a new "mark." The new mark is then infected and the cycle continues.

Rose, through a great deal of investigation, learns the demon's pattern and — for the climax of "Smile" — flees to a remote cabin. The entity might be able to kill her there, but there will be no witnesses. Rose will break the cycle. Before she can do so, however, she gets to see what the demon looks like without its shapeshifting disguises.

As it happens, it looks like a 10-foot version of her dead mother, but wicked and witchy. The demon then pulls its skin off and climbs down Rose's throat. It's all very unsettling.

The outsize, skinless entity — listed as "The Monstrosity" in the credits — was played by Marti Matulis, a longtime creature actor and genre performer who started his career on "Star Trek" back in 1998.