Smile 2 Footage Reaction: The Horror Sequel Terrorizes A Pop Star

What better victim could the "Smile" demon hope for than a pop star who has to smile for the camera all the time?

The teaser footage for "Smile 2" that played at CinemaCon 2024 was focused on the new character played by Naomi Scott (pictured above in 2019's "Charlie's Angels") — a music celeb whose glamorous world is about to get dragged to hell. After a few glimpses of her pop star performances, the footage showed Scott's character getting a shock when a man (played by Lukas Gage, who recently appeared in the "Road House" remake) breaks into her dressing room and smiles creepily at her. Elsewhere in the footage, she is confronted by a kid with braces who flashes her a similar malevolent smile.

Ryan Scott described the footage as being much "flashier" than the first film with a distinctly glitzier look, reflecting the fact that this time around the "Smile" story is being told through the lens of a global pop star (and also, perhaps, reflecting a bigger budget). Much like the camouflaging effect of the demon in "It Follows," I imagine that the smiling demon will be hard for a pop star to spot, since celebs tend be constantly surrounded by publicists, fans, and sycophants — all of them with great big smiles.

Even more disturbing is the thought of why the demon is targeting Scott's character in particular. Could it be aiming to mass-infect the population with its influence by possessing someone who is always on camera?

We'll find out when "Smile 2" hits theaters on October 18, 2024.