The Substance Review: A Bloody, Brilliant, Bonkers Body Horror Movie

Who needs subtly when you've got "The Substance," Coralie Fargeat's delightfully bonkers body horror masterpiece? To quote "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace," "I know writers who use subtext and they're all cowards, every one of them." With "The Substance," Fargeat, who helmed the excellent, brutal, bubble-gum-colored thrillride that was "Revenge," has crafted a overstuffed, bonkers, blood-soaked saga about women and the hell they're put through all in the name of modern beauty standards. Fargeat's script is about as unsubtle as they come — every scene is loaded with unmistakable, obvious, impossible-to-miss meaning. And yet, this isn't a hindrance to the film. If anything, it just makes the movie all the more endearing. It's equal parts horrific and hilarious.

Demi Moore turns in a fearless performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, an Oscar-winner turned TV fitness star. I'm not an awards prognosticator, but I would love it if Moore scooped up some awards season love for this, both because she deserves it and because it would be utterly delightful to have a movie as twisted as "The Substance" enter the awards conversation. Moore, who is 61 playing a 50-year-old, is clearly still stunning, beautiful, a knock-out — and yet, by the standards of the entertainment industry, Elisabeth is seen as faded, haggard, washed-up. Her glory days are long gone — a fact that's underscored by repulsive TV exec Harvey, played by Dennis Quaid slurping up shrimp heads and really going for it with a ghastly performance.

On the day Elisabeth turns 50, Harvey takes her to lunch and promptly fires her from the TV workout show she hosts. All of this unfolds at a breakneck pace, heightened by eye-catching production design and photography. Cinematographer Benjamin Kracun frequently employs long, wide shots and fish-eyed lenses to warp the frame and keep everything dreamily off-kilter. It creates a heightened world that seems both real and fantastical, and perfectly compliments the gonzo tone Fargeat is conjuring up.