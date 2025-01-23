Horror Had A Surprisingly Strong Showing At The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Horror movies tend to be frowned upon by the bigger players of the award season, but that has never once meant that the genre is without artistic merits. While it's true that the scary segment of cinema has its share of happily cheesy slasher shlock, many of the best horror movies ever are stunning affairs with plots that can leave the viewers on the edge of their seats — even discounting all the scares.

There have been occasional Academy Award nods for horror projects over the years, but the 2025 Oscar nominations shower a surprising amount of prestige on the genre. Both Robert Eggers' vampire film "Nosferatu" and Coralie Fargeat's body horror trip "The Substance" have landed nominations in several categories. Additionally, "Alien: Romulus" was nominated for a Best Visual Effects Oscar, bringing this year's Academy Award horror representation to a very respectable three movies.

The stylishly terrifying "Nosferatu" has been nominated in four categories — namely, cinematography, costume design, make-up and hairstyling, and production design. Elsewhere, "The Substance" has done even better by itself. Star Demi Moore's Golden Globe win already (correctly) implied that she might land a Best Actress Oscar nod. Apart from that, writer-director Fargeat has been nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while the actual movie is among the 10 candidates vying for this year's Best Picture award. Add a well-earned nod for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling to the list, and "The Substance" can claim a total of five Oscar nominations to its name.