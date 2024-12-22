Halle Berry Made Oscars History When She Won Best Actress

In Marc Forster's 2001 drama "Monster's Ball," Halle Berry plays Leticia Musgrove, a woman at the end of her rope. Her husband has been convicted of murder and is executed by the state of Georgia early in the film. Leticia is trying to put her life back together when her son Tyrell (Coronji Calhoun) is hit by a car and dies. Leticia can only find comfort in the arms of a gruff prison warden named Hank (Billy Bob Thornton), whose own son (Heath Ledger) recently died by suicide. What Leticia doesn't know, however, is that Hank oversaw her husband's execution. It's all very complicated, but handled tactfully and with the utmost sensitivity. "Monster's Ball" is a pretty great film.

Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing Leticia at the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony, beating out Judi Dench, Nicole Kidman, Sissy Spacek, and Renée Zellweger. Her victory was well-deserved.

She was only the seventh Black woman to have been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. Previous nominees included Dorothy Dandridge (for "Carmen Jones" in 1954), Diana Ross (for "Lady Sings the Blues" in 1972), Cicely Tyson (for "Sounder," also in 1972), Diahann Carol (for "Claudine" in 1974), Whoopi Goldberg (for "The Color Purple" in 1985), and Angela Bassett (for "What's Love Got to Do With It?" in 1993). Berry was also the first to actually win in the category. It was a banner moment for Black women everywhere, and a "finally!" moment for the Academy.

Another notable record was broken that year as well. Because Denzel Washington won Best Actor for his controversy sparking role in Antoine Fuqua's "Training Day," the 2002 Oscars marked the first time that Black actors won the two top acting awards in the same night.

Since Berry won, however, no other Black women have won in the Best Actress Oscar category. Since 2002, only six additional Black women have even been nominated (one of them twice), but none of them have taken home a statuette. Berry still holds the record.