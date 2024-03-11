Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Oscar Win Completes An Impressive Hollywood Streak

Randolph is unquestionably having herself one heck of a moment. Not only did she win this award for "The Holdovers," but she also starred in "Rustin," which earned Colman Domingo a Best Actor nomination. She also stars in "Only Murders In the Building," which is one of the more acclaimed shows on TV. With this awards season under her belt, she's surely going to have a lot more work to look forward to in the future.

"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that," Randolph said during her speech. "I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out there ... I wanted for so long to be different, and now I realize, I just needed to be myself."

The Best Supporting Actress field was undoubtedly crowded this year, even if Foster's nomination for "Nyad" was a surprise. Still, it's hard to argue against Randolph going the distance. Her work in "The Holdovers" was genuinely outstanding in a movie full of great performances. For as much complaining as is often done about awards season, this particular award feels like a big "they got it right" situation.

Randolph also concluded her speech by saying, "I pray to God that I get to do this more than once. Thank you for seeing me."

"The Holdovers" is now streaming on Peacock.