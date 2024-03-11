Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Oscar Win Completes An Impressive Hollywood Streak
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the first big award of the night at the Oscars, taking home a win in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in "The Holdovers." Randolph beat out some impressive competition as she was up against Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"), America Ferrera ("Barbie"), and Jodie Foster ("Nyad"). And in doing so, she completed arguably the most impressive run of any actor this awards season.
In addition to the Oscar, Randolph won awards for her performance at the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes. It's not that an actor who goes on to win an Oscar doesn't win some other awards along the way, but pulling off a sweep like that is rare air, and it's undoubtedly impressive. "God is good," Randolph said through emotional tears as she kicked off her speech. Her co-star Paul Giamatti, who is up for Best Actor, was seen crying during Randolph's acceptance speech.
Five previous winners of Best Supporting Actress — Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Rita Moreno, and Regina King — were on stage to present the award. Director Alexander Payne wasn't nominated for his work in "The Holdovers," but David Hemingson was nominated for his work on the screenplay.
An impressive cap to an impressive year
Randolph is unquestionably having herself one heck of a moment. Not only did she win this award for "The Holdovers," but she also starred in "Rustin," which earned Colman Domingo a Best Actor nomination. She also stars in "Only Murders In the Building," which is one of the more acclaimed shows on TV. With this awards season under her belt, she's surely going to have a lot more work to look forward to in the future.
"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that," Randolph said during her speech. "I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out there ... I wanted for so long to be different, and now I realize, I just needed to be myself."
The Best Supporting Actress field was undoubtedly crowded this year, even if Foster's nomination for "Nyad" was a surprise. Still, it's hard to argue against Randolph going the distance. Her work in "The Holdovers" was genuinely outstanding in a movie full of great performances. For as much complaining as is often done about awards season, this particular award feels like a big "they got it right" situation.
Randolph also concluded her speech by saying, "I pray to God that I get to do this more than once. Thank you for seeing me."
"The Holdovers" is now streaming on Peacock.