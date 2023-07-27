Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Review: The Show Must Go On With Some Novel Twists

It makes all-too-perfect sense that the third season of Hulu's hit mystery-comedy "Only Murders in the Building" would set its sights on Broadway. The show has proudly been set and filmed in New York since its inception, and many of the supporting players have had long careers on the Great White Way in between appearing on the program, which focuses on a disparate trio living in a swanky apartment building who become podcasters and sleuths while trying to solve a mysterious death in their abode. The limits of the premise of the series — as former TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) specified in the series premiere, they should keep their focus on what stories to tell to where they live — were clear, though. At a certain point, if people kept dying in their building, it would strain credulity. With the third season of "Only Murders in the Building," the writers get to have their cake and eat it too (in a way) while maintaining a solid blend of comedy and thrills thanks not only to Martin and his co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez, but to the arrival of two very big new players.

If you watched last season of "Only Murders in the Building," it does not constitute a spoiler to reveal that one of those big players is Paul Rudd, playing movie star Ben Glenroy, and that Ben Glenroy winds up dead. Last year ended with a few new details. First, a year after the previous murder was solved, Charles was co-starring with Ben in a new Broadway show directed by his friend and fellow podcaster Oliver Putnam (Short). Second, Charles and Ben seemed to nakedly loathe each other. And third, Ben collapsed on stage during the opening performance of their show, to the shock of all, including Charles and Oliver's friend Mabel (Gomez). The new season introduces the other big name immediately: none other than Meryl Streep, as Loretta Durkin. Loretta is another performer in the show, "Death Rattle," with the framing that she's that quintessential type of actor who's always been this close to getting a big role before they fail to make it happen. But it's evident even before the animated opening sequence returns that Loretta is immensely talented (in part because ... well ... y'know, she's played by Meryl Streep), and may yet have some cutthroat plans in store.

The presence of Rudd and Streep suggests that this season of "Only Murders" is spreading itself further than just the Arconia, the apartment building our three heroes call home. The Arconia is still a key presence in the events surrounding what occurred at the end of season 2, but to go into detail would be far too spoilery. (To note: I've seen eight of the season's ten episodes.) Charles is weighing his new relationship with makeup artist Joy (Andrea Martin), Mabel is questioning what her future will be considering that a podcast with Charles and Oliver may only last for so long, and Oliver is finally finding romance of his own with Loretta. As noted above, it comes as no surprise that Streep is captivating as ever to watch, but it's doubly enjoyable to watch her instant chemistry with Short, as the two make a powerful connection that causes trouble for everyone else.