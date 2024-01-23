What The Heck Is Nyad? What You Need To Know About This Year's Most Surprising Oscar Nominee

Like clockwork, every January brings a cavalcade of Oscar nominee snubs and surprises, but Academy voting trends typically don't stop there. Sometimes predictable, usually disappointing, and — every so often — downright confounding, there's always one nomination wrinkle that everyone's favorite awards show throws into the mix. Let's call it, "Movie that most normies have never even heard of." We use "normie" affectionately, of course, referring to general audiences with nine-to-five jobs who don't spend every waking moment on the internet (and, thus, are infinitely more "normal" and well-adjusted than us poor souls are).

So after today's high-profile Oscars announcement, what stands out as the 2024 version of this annual and bizarrely fascinating event?

Folks, allow me to introduce you to a little movie called "Nyad," a biopic directed by the husband-and-wife directing duo of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin ("Free Solo") and based on the memoir written by long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad. The film had an unexpectedly strong showing in terms of nominations, doing what many supposed favorites could not (justice for "May December"!) and garnering a Best Supporting Actress slot for Jodie Foster and a Best Actress nod for Annette Bening. But if it seems like very few people would recognize the title of this movie if you randomly stopped and asked them on the street, there's a good reason for that. Despite debuting on the festival circuit to largely positive reviews, its distribution by Netflix ensured maybe a week or two of buzz. (According to the streamer's publicly-available metrics, it landed in the Global Top 10 Films for two whole weeks before disappearing into the ether.)

And, strangely enough, that's not even considering the mini firestorm of controversy "Nyad" was ensnared in, either.