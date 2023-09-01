The New Annette Bening Netflix Movie Is Already Mired In Controversy

Who doesn't love a little awards season drama? In a typical year for Oscar hopefuls, the autumn and winter months are typically reserved for more self-inflicted controversies regarding the star-studded red carpet celebrations, from inexplicable snubs from voters (who clearly didn't actually watch every movie or show that they should've), to those classic anonymous quotes from industry insiders in the trades who shamelessly flaunt their idiocy (and sometimes bigotry!) for the world to see, to downright anti-movie decisions courtesy of the ceremonies themselves (#NeverForget when the Oscars decided to cut several categories from airing on the live broadcast).

But this newest curveball on the horizon stands out for a few reasons. It involves the biggest streamer in the world, Netflix. It centers on a real-life figure who will be played by one of the best character actors in the business in Annette Bening. And in a cinema landscape where the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that most performers are unable to throw their star power behind the marketing of their movies, this could have the potential of completely upending a dark horse contender for Oscars gold.

The movie in the eye of this hurricane, from directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (the same duo behind the 2018 documentary "Free Solo"), is titled "Nyad" and focuses on the record-breaking accomplishment of swimmer Diana Nyad. Known for free-swimming the formidable 110-mile stretch of water between Cuba and Florida in 2013, a feat performed by only two people before, the real headline-grabbing wrinkle came from the fact that she did so after 30 years away from the sport at the age of 64. But allegations of exaggerated claims, Nyad's Trump-like behavior, and the skepticism of an entire community have created a cloud over a film that will soon find itself in the spotlight.