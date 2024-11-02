The Colossal Box Office Flop That Almost Ended Kevin Costner's Career

Kevin Costner has had a long, fruitful career in Hollywood that spans more than four decades dating back to his early roles in films like "The Big Chill" and "Silverado." That career has included some wildly high highs, including his Best Picture winning Western epic "Dances With Wolves," which is still regarded as one of his best films. "Dances With Wolves" also started Costner's career as a director, kicking off his time behind the camera on a high note. Unfortunately, his follow-up — which came in the form of 1997's "The Postman" — didn't go nearly as well.

With a big budget, heralded source material and the world on his side, Costner's "The Postman" seemed destined for success. Instead, it became a box office bomb that derailed his career for years and was arguably an even bigger Costner-led flop than the infamous bomb that was "Waterworld." It wasn't enough to outright end his career as an actor or a director, but it sure as heck did a sizable amount of damage. So, what went wrong, exactly? Put simply, Costner didn't make a very good movie ... and as the film's director, lead actor, producer, and co-writer, it pretty much all rested on his shoulders.

"The Postman" was based on author David Brin's novel of the same name and picks up years after a major global conflict has left the United States in a state of dystopia. Costner plays the Postman, a nomad who wanders through towns delivering old mail (hence the name), only for his presence to ignite a belief amongst the people of America that the government has been restored. This leads to a clash between the Postman and the tyrannical General Bethlehem (Will Patton).