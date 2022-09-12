Don't Call Waterworld A Box Office Bomb Around Kevin Costner

Even the greatest actors in the world star in bad movies sometimes. (They can't all be home runs!) So many things can go wrong (or change) from when the actor reads a script and agrees to star in the movie to the movie's finished product. Financial limitations can make it tough to turn down a job — especially in this economy! "As an actor, all bets are off if you need money," George Clooney once quipped at the 2012 Newsweek Oscars roundtable. "I've done really crappy movies or crappy jobs when I was broke," he continued. "People go, 'Why did you do 'Return of the Killer Tomatoes?' Because I got the job!"

The film industry is an unpredictable business. Sometimes actors have fun trashing their past projects like when Sylvester Stallone dissed his failed comedy film "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot!" The "Rocky" star did not pull any punches in 2010, saying: "If you ever want someone to confess to murder, just make him or her sit through that film. They will confess to anything after 15 minutes" (via The Telegraph).

However, some actors stand by their flops. They worked hard on that movie and still believe in its vision. Sure, they're not perfect, but they're theirs! Kevin Costner is one of those actors. And, yes, he still loves "Waterworld."