Kevin Costner's Horizon Bombed At The Box Office – Here's Why It's Not Looking Good For Its Sequels

Kevin Costner's long-awaited Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" hit theaters this past weekend. This was a true passion project for the "Dances With Wolves" director, who put around $38 million of his own money, in addition to securing lots of other financing from mystery investors, to get the film made. It's the first in a planned four-film saga, with Warner Bros. set to release "Chapter 2" in mere weeks on August 16. Unfortunately, in the early going, this experiment has not panned out financially.

Opening against "A Quiet Place: Day One," the first installment in Costner's new franchise was buried. "Horizon" opened to a mere $11 million domestically, placing at number three on the charts for the weekend, scarcely above "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" ($10.3 million), which was in its fourth weekend of release. It certainly doesn't help that "Inside Out 2" has remained a juggernaut, passing $1 billion worldwide after pulling in $57.4 million on its third weekend. That left little room for this sprawling three-hour Western to find its audience. That's bad news, considering Costner is already gearing up for production on the third installment.

So what went wrong? Just how bad is this opening weekend? Is there any hope for the future of this franchise? We're going to go over what exactly went wrong with "Horizon: An American Saga" in the early going, from its outlandish budget to the impact that "Yellowstone" had on the project (good and bad), and why all of that doesn't bode well for the planned sequels. Let's get into it.