Yellowstone Paid A Heavy Price For All Those Spin-Off Shows

Last year, it was announced that Taylor Sheridan's hit show "Yellowstone" would come to an end after the second half of season five. The hugely popular Paramount series seemed like it could go on forever considering the sheer amount of dads that tuned it to watch the travails of the Dutton family. But following the global pandemic and the strikes of 2023, production on "Yellowstone" faltered. Fans were able to watch the first half of season five when it aired from November 2022 to January 2023, but the second half of the season still hasn't materialized despite Paramount initially promising it would debut in the fall of 2023.

Now, Paramount has confirmed part two will air on November 10, 2024, but it seems there's still a big question mark hanging over the involvement of the show's star, Kevin Costner. Back in May 2023, Costner announced he was leaving "Yellowstone" after season five, just before it was announced the show itself would be shuttering after the second half of the season aired. But since then there's been a protracted shootout between Sheridan and Paramount on one side, and Costner on the other. While each side has accused the other of contributing to the "Yellowstone" delays, for the most part, Costner has tried to keep his version of the story to himself. Now, however, the veteran star has spoken publicly about the "Yellowstone" debacle, suggesting that the ever-expanding Sheridan-verse might be to blame for the delays.