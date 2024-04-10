Horizon Footage Reaction: Director Kevin Costner's Western Epic Looks Utterly Massive [CinemaCon 2024]

And make no mistake, this is personal for Costner. "I started this in 1988. I tried to make it in 2003, and couldn't," he said, before revealing that he named his actual son Hayes, the character he plays in this movie. "I decided that nothing was going to stop me from making these four movies," he said. "There's something in me that wanted to make this movie. And I never make one that I don't think can blow up."

As for the new footage (which included snippets from both films), it begins with a sweeping shot of Costner on horseback before he comes face to face with the film's villain, who's played by Jamie Campbell Bower. "I will tell you this: In these territories, men will try you," the villain says. There are a series of classic Western shots, all of which look picturesque. Native Americans are warring with settlers, and there are clearly a distinct set of factions that are fighting for their own interests. The central story seems to involve a rescue mission of some kind, but Costner is still keeping much of the meat of the story close to the vest. Delightfully, this seems like a playground for lots of character actors getting to chew the scenery, none moreso than the great Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), who stands out playing a soldier. The biggest takeaways are that this movie looks gigantic, practical, gritty, and downright stunning, and it seems as if Costner's passion project was finally brought to life in the biggest way possible. His passion is oozing off the screen here, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us.

"Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" is slated to gallop into theaters on June 28, 2024, with "Chapter 2" due to follow suit a few months later on August 16. Its official synopsis reads as follows: