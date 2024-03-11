John Mulaney's Hilarious Field Of Dreams Recap Doubled As His Oscar Host Audition - And He Nailed It

For award show junkies frustrated with the apparent laziness of a lot of the comedic material delivered by award hosts in recent years, comedian John Mulaney has often been a beacon of hope. Whereas Jimmy Kimmel fills his monologue with jokes about how much he hates sitting through long movies, Mulaney's monologue at the Governor's Award earlier this year demonstrated a clear love of film and appreciation towards everyone who makes them. (A stark contrast from Jo Koy's hacky material at the Golden Globes not long before.) Since then, people have been wondering why Mulaney's never been invited to host the Oscars, and Mulaney's latest speech (to present the award for Best Sound) has only raised the question further. He started off with this killer bit of sarcasm:

"Without sound, we wouldn't have been able to hear such classic lines as 'You're going to need a bigger boat,' 'I'll have what she's having,' and 'He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.'"

It was hardly the first time "Madame Web" caught a stray at this year's Oscars, but it was probably the funniest one we got. Afterward, Mulaney went on to rant about "Field of Dreams," the 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner. The extended joke works not just because of the clear passion Mulaney has for it, a borderline-obsessive one, but because it does the always-admirable job of encouraging a new generation of viewers to check out an older film. It's like Kimmel's reference to "Taxi Driver" in his monologue, but without any cynical punchline.