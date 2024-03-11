The Best, Worst, And Most Baffling Jokes From Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue

We get it, Jimmy, you don't like long movies. Kimmel did an extended bit complaining about the runtime of several of the Best Picture nominees, and it all felt very played out, not to mention vaguely anti-intellectual. "When I went to see 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' I had my mail forwarded to the theater," he said. "'Killers of the Flower Moon' was so long that in the time it takes you to watch it, you can drive to Oklahoma and solve the murders yourself." It felt like lazy, low-hanging fruit, the sort of joke that should've been pitched and discarded early on in the writing process. It's a reminder of why so many people don't like Kimmel hosting the Oscars: The guy doesn't actually seem to like movies that much. At least, not movies that challenge their audience.

Kimmel also makes a questionable joke about how Greta Gerwig turned "Barbie" into a feminist icon, which might annoy any viewer who's properly familiar with the Barbie lore, who sees Barbie as having always been at least somewhat feminist. "Barbie" is still surely a feminist movie, but it didn't quite improve Barbie as much as Kimmel's material implies.

The strangest joke was probably the dig at Robert Downey Jr.'s struggle with sobriety throughout his early career with a reference to "one of the highest points" of his career. In his seat, RDJ calmly pointed at his nose, making Kimmel ask, "Was that too on the nose, or a drug motion you made?" We're sure RDJ has dealt with meaner jokes over the years, but it still feels like a bit of a low blow, one that didn't seem to land as well with audiences as Kimmel might've expected.