Yellowstone Pushes Its Final Episodes Another Year, Adds Two New Spinoffs

Not all is yee and haw in the world of "Yellowstone." Star Kevin Costner has been voicing his intention to sue Paramount over pay issues with the fifth and final season of the flagship show, and that fifth and final season is taking a long time to reach the finish line. Split into two parts, it premiered back in November 2022 and Variety reports that the final episodes are now slated for November 2024.

A TV season taking more than two years to get from its premiere to its finale might be unprecedented, but "Yellowstone" has had no shortage of troubles. Costner chose to exit the series after the decision was made to split season 5 into two parts, since filming the show twice a year clashed with Costner's plans for his multi-film Western epic, "Horizon: An American Saga." Obviously the Writers Guild of America strike, which began at the start of May and wasn't resolved until the end of September, was a factor, as is the still-unresolved SAG-AFTRA strike that currently has almost all productions on hold. But the reasons behind the long hiatus for "Yellowstone" season 5 are complicated, with no shortage of finger-pointing.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that showrunner Taylor Sheridan's progress on the final season has been waylaid by him taking on a number of "Yellowstone" spinoffs, plus non-"Yellowstone" shows like "Tulsa King," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Special Ops: Lioness," "Land Man," and the upcoming "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Sheridan-created series now make up a significant percentage of Paramount's TV originals, and they show no signs of slowing. In fact, Paramount has just officially greenlit two more "Yellowstone" spinoffs.