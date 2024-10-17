Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Future Tease Raises A Huge Question About John Dutton

To anyone paying attention, it seems Kevin Costner and "Yellowstone" are forever separated. After the actor, who plays ranch owner John Dutton, bowed out of the hugely popular neo-Western series during its season five break, a protracted mud-slinging match took place, with Costner on one side and Paramount and series creator Taylor Sheridan on the other. For their part, the network and Sheridan maintained that Costner's commitment to his "Horizon" saga of films made planning the second half of season five difficult, while Costner claimed he never even saw scripts for the remaining episodes and wasn't about to wait around when he had a cast and crew ready to go for his passion project.

"Yellowstone" was also hampered by the Hollywood strikes of 2023, which combined with the Costner debacle meant that season 5B of the series was ultimately pushed from November 2023 to November 2024. What's more, with Costner seemingly out, Paramount appeared to be wrapping up the series with 5B, putting Sheridan in the tough position of finishing his show without its star. According to the cast and crew, however, Costner's exit from "Yellowstone" was never going to change the ending, as Sheridan had a plan for his show from the very beginning and was going to stick to it no matter what. Making things even more complicated, it now seems as though "Yellowstone" could live on into a post-Costner age, with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in talks to star in a potential sixth season of the show.

In short, then, it's all a bit of a mess. But what's really interesting is that in the months leading up to the debut of season 5B, which is now set to arrive on November 10, 2024, Costner suddenly seemed more amenable to returning, raising all sorts of questions about which direction the show will take.