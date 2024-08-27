Yellowstone Season 6 Could Be Happening After All With Two Returning Stars

"Yellowstone" could continue past its fifth season, with two series regulars potentially stepping up to lead the popular drama. Deadline reports that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to star in a run of new episodes that would see the series continue without its former star Kevin Costner, who played lead character John Dutton.

In 2023, it was seemingly confirmed that "Yellowstone" season 5 would be the show's last, with Costner's controversial "Yellowstone" exit appearing to put the nail in the coffin. "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, which is set to premiere on November 10, 2024, was therefore thought to be the series' swan song, made all the more tragic by the fact that Costner would not show up in the final episodes of the show. Now, though, it seems fans of the series might well get to revisit the Dutton ranch at least one more time.

According to Deadline's report, "Yellowstone" could well continue into a post-Costner age, with Reilly, who plays John Dutton's daughter Beth, and Hauser, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, in talks to star. The outlet's sources have stated that "the deals are not done," but both actors are said to have been negotiating their agreements "for months." Those negotiations were initially believed to relate to a "Yellowstone" spin-off series, but if the talks work out, Reilly and Hauser could instead front a sixth season of the popular show.