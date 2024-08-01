The Madison: Taylor Sheridan Is Expanding The Yellowstone Universe With Kurt Russell & Michelle Pfeiffer

When it was announced that the hit television series "Yellowstone" would be coming to an end following its fifth season, fans at least knew that they'd have the already-announced spin-offs to look forward to. Unfortunately, the end of "Yellowstone" also meant the end of star Kevin Costner's time on the Western show, who instead pivoted to his own "Horizon: An American Saga" series of Western films. Would the "Yellowstone" name and the goodwill generated after five successful seasons be enough to sustain these spin-offs without the star? Well, when one barn door closes, another opens, and in the wake of Costner's exit, Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams have answered the call. First reported by TVLine, the "Yellowstone" spin-off known as "2024" is set to be retitled "The Madison," and is allegedly going to follow matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family after they relocate from New York to Montana. It's assumed that Pfeiffer will play Clyburn.

The "2024" series was initially rumored to star Matthew McConaughey in a new leading role and would reportedly include the return of Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, reprising their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton, respectively. It has not yet been made clear whether or not Kurt Russell is stepping into the role intended for McConaughey or playing a new character. TVLine reports that production is due to begin later this August, with a 2025 premiere following the end of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2. As of publication, the series' ensemble is still being finalized, with "Tron: Legacy" and "The Good Doctor" star Beau Garrett already cast.