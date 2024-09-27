Yellowstone Went To Extreme Lengths To Prevent Plot Leaks After Kevin Costner's Exit

Is "Yellowstone" ending or not? The answer, at least at this point, is, "We don't know." One thing that's for sure, however, is that Kevin Costner will not be returning to the hugely popular series when the second half of its fifth season finally arrives. That's because the actor made a controversial exit from the show to pursue his "Horizon" films — a passion project that comprises a saga of Westerns, the first of which sadly bombed at the box office.

In his wake, the show was supposed to wrap up with the long-gestating season 5, part 2. But recent reports suggest series mainstays Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play John's daughter Beth Dutton and foreman Rip Wheeler respectively, could lead a sixth season of the show. Whether that transpires very much depends upon whether series creator Taylor Sheridan returns to write the new episodes, which is Reilly's one condition for agreeing to star in a sixth season of "Yellowstone." While negotiations are ongoing, it remains unclear whether season 5 part 2, which is set to debut this November, will be the final installment in Sheridan's neo Western or not.

What's more, these last episodes of season 5 have already been heavily delayed, not just by Costner's exit but by the Hollywood strikes of 2023. All of which meant the producers had to be extremely fastidious when it came to keeping the story under wraps while the season struggled to film.