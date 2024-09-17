Kelly Reilly Has One Condition To Return As Yellowstone's Beth Dutton

Taylor Sheridan has established an empire with his "Yellowstone" universe, which currently boasts two prequel series in the form of "1883" and the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led "1923." There are also a couple of spin-off series in the works, including the aforementioned "The Madison," which will star Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer. Now, it looks as though fans have a real chance of seeing the show that started it all continue into a sixth season. But in order for that season to involve Kelly Reilly as a series lead, it seems Sheridan will have to make time in his busy schedule to write the scripts.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Reilly confirmed that she is indeed in talks to return, saying, "There's potentially another chapter, it's being talked about now." The actor, who has played Beth Dutton since "Yellowstone" premiered in 2018, clarified that "nothing is set in stone," before adding:

"But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it. That's it. Because he's the one that's written every single line I've ever said. [Beth] came from his imagination. But we're both in agreement that there's a shift that has to take place. Because you can't keep telling the same story. This story is ending. 'Yellowstone' as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it's going to be a little different."

As of yet, just what that story will be — or if it will even be told — remains unconfirmed. "Yellowstone" is set to air season 5 part 2 in December, and while this was originally supposed to be the series finale, the lack of fanfare surrounding its debut suggests Paramount is confident the show will continue. When the teaser for what was supposed to be the final installment arrived earlier this year, there was no mention of a series finale or even the suggestion that this would be the last visit to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. So, there's every chance that Paramount will do what it can to convince Sheridan to keep churning out scripts for the flagship series, even if Reilly is right that "'Yellowstone' as we know it is ending."