Why Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Exit Won't Change The Ending

You might not see all that much social media chatter about "Yellowstone," or even know anyone who watches the show. But since it began airing on Paramount Network back in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western has become a bonafide megahit.

According to Nielson (via Variety), season 5A was the most-watched entertainment show of the 2022-2023 TV season, averaging 11.6 million viewers a week. That made the first half of season 5 the only non-sports offering to average more than 10 million viewers a week. Then, when Paramount decided to air the "Yellowstone" pilot — in which John Dutton's eldest son Lee Dutton meets his fate — on CBS in 2023, 6.6 million viewers tuned in, half of which had never seen the show before. That meant "Yellowstone" gained a whole host of new viewers as a result of it airing on a traditional network, further cementing the series' standing as a true TV juggernaut.

Who is watching this show? Dads, mostly. The series is aimed at older audiences, hence the lack of any major social media hype and the reason younger audiences have likely never even heard of Kevin Costner's ranch owner John Dutton and his travails. Whichever way you look at it, though, Costner himself has been a big part of the success of "Yellowstone," which is why when it was confirmed that he wouldn't be returning for the long-awaited season 5B, dads everywhere wondered how on earth the show was going to explain the sudden loss of the Dutton Patriarch and the figure around which their favorite series revolved.

However, it seems series creator Taylor Sheridan was never concerned about that particular problem, as he knew how the show was going to end before it even began.