Wes Bentley's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Comments Hint At Jamie Dutton's Fate

Either the Dutton family story really is ending with the fifth season of "Yellowstone" (the show's cast just finally confirmed that the flagship show is coming to an end), or Jamie Dutton is going to die. Those are, at least, the two options that make the most sense when it comes to "Yellowstone" star Wes Bentley's latest comments to the press about the last season of the hyper-popular Western drama. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bentley seems to confirm that the Yellowstone extended universe will soon be closing the book on his character, the adopted son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton who's been at odds with the family on and off for much of the series.

"It's one of the biggest things I've ever been a part of, and it's a character that's a double-edged sword," Bentley told EW. He added: "It's both very satisfying to play a character who's given so much emotional work to do, but it also takes its toll. I'm excited to let him go, but I'm also sad to let him go."

If Bentley is about to let Jamie go, it seems more than a little likely that he won't make it out of the final season of "Yellowstone" alive. Fellow castmates including Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes also made sentimental statements about the show's ending, but with a spinoff in the works and reports about a potential series continuation swirling, they didn't drop hints about their characters' ending. Of course, it's also possible that Bentley is doing some MCU-level misdirection here, and Jamie will pop up in a future Taylor Sheridan property after all.

News that the show's fifth season would be its last came back in May 2023 (shortly after Costner announced he was leaving the show), with a sequel series reportedly in the works at the time. Since then, details have emerged about star Costner's reasons for departing, with series creator Taylor Sheridan reportedly suggesting that it was related to Costner's passion project, "Horizon," Costner claiming that Sheridan got busy with the show's spinoffs and stopped delivering scripts for "Yellowstone," and most reports having something to do with the scheduling of the two-part fifth season. "I'm disappointed in the production," Costner reportedly said during an unrelated court appearance, explaining that pay negotiations for the split season dragged on and eventually broke down.