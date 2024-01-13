Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Sees Murder In Jamie Dutton's Future

Is Jamie Dutton capable of murder? More to the point, is he capable of murdering his sister? That's a question on the minds of "Yellowstone" fans given what happened in the first half of the show's fifth season. While we await an official answer to the question, the actor behind Jamie Dutton has weighed in with his thoughts on the matter. In short, he does, indeed, believe Jamie has no choice but to kill.

Wes Bentley spoke with Entertainment Weekly while the first half of "Yellowstone" season 5 was airing. After the mid-season finale, it became clear that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was on a deadly collision course with her brother Jamie. When asked if he believes Jamie is capable of murder, Bentley had this to say about it:

"I think he has to. There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times. When he says, 'It's over, Beth,' and she says, 'No, it's not,' that's his cue. 'Oh, you're gonna try and kill me now.' So my move has to be asking for help killing her. I don't know if he could do it with his own hands. He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."

While Jamie and Beth might have had a good relationship in the past, it has devolved into a kill-or-be-killed situation. It's now a matter of self-preservation. Who will be left standing when the dust settles? Place your bets.