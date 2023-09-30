Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has A Bad Feeling About Beth And Rip's Season 5 Fate

The sordid, tumultuous affair between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) on "Yellowstone" has slowly built up a passionate romance atop a shaky foundation to become the heart and soul of the series. They're both classic archetypes with fatal flaws who seem diametrically opposed at first, only to become two star-crossed lovers that get tangled up in each other's orbits. The finale of season 4 saw the couple at their happiest, getting married on the Dutton ranch (who could ask for a better venue?) surrounded by ranch hands and loved ones.

When we last saw them on the season five mid-season finale, "A Knife and No Coin," Rip was tasked with transporting the endangered cattle south for the winter, along with Jake (Jake Ream), Teeter (Jennifer Landon), Ryan (Ian Bohen), and Walker (Ryan Bingham). Beth stayed behind to help her father (Kevin Costner) deal with the financial crisis brewing at the ranch and his ongoing political battles as he deals with the reality of being the governor of Montana. Beth must eventually also deal with the potentially deadly family feud with her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) that goes way beyond the normal sibling rivalry. Jamie is inadvertently responsible for Beth's inability to have children, a devastating fact that she's hiding from Rip.

The old adage that distance makes the heart grow fonder will be put to the test when the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 finally airs, hopefully sometime in 2024. That's also a lot of time for audiences and the cast members to speculate on the fate of Rip and Beth, a storyline that will undoubtedly be the central focus when the show returns. To keep the fire stoked, Reilly chimed in on where she thinks Beth and Rip will wind up in a new featurette on the Blu-ray and DVD release of season five part one. And she's not so sure it will be a happy ending.